Tipp TD calls for immediate return for point-to-point racing

With no point-to-pointing since level 5 restrictions were put in place, efforts are being made to allow a return to racing before the ground becomes too hard.

If racing does not return before then sales of horses will reduce, as they have not been showcased to potential buyers.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says this would have a huge effect on the industry.

“The repercussions the whole way down to the man with his 1 or 2 mares just trying to sell foals next November – the financial implications could do a lot of damage to the industry going forward.”

“I had a long meeting with the Minister for Agriculture and I also spoke with the Taoiseach on this and I pressed as strongly as I possibly could that this can be done in a safe manner.”

“It needs to be done immediately to allow these handlers run their horses and I would hope that common sense will prevail that under strict protocols point-to-point racing would be allowed to resume.”