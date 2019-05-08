Tipp success in Ballinrobe

Fresh from a good week at Punchestown with his star mare Moyhenna, Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan wasn’t long in getting off the mark for the new season when landing the FBD Opportunity Handicap Hurdle at Ballinrobe yesterday.

Ridden by Shane Mulcahy 7/1 shot Classic Escape went to the front at the second last and from the final flight he stretched clear in good style to beat Oskar High by a dozen lengths.

Denis Hogan says he may turn out again at Downpatrick later in the week.



Irish action is at Gowran Park this evening.

The first at the County Kilkenny track is off at 4.50.