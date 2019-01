It’s been a hectic few days for Tipperary teenager Emma Doyle.

The 19 year old from Moyne only got her jockeys licence last week before she won her first ever professional race the following day.

The business student piloted 20/1 shot Northern Surprise to victory at Dundalk last Friday.

It was very much a family affair as the horse is owned by her mother Claire while her father Tim was the trainer.

Emma says despite the early success her education will come first.