Tipp interest in Galway feature

Trainer Ado McGuinness is aiming to win today’s feature race at the Galway Races, the Colm Quinn B-M-W Mile handicap, for a second consecutive year later.

Defending champion Saltonstall will be ridden by in-form jockey Gavin Ryan from Moyglass, who is upbeat about their chances.

“The ground today is soft, it’s on the easy side and I think he’ll enjoy that. He’s drawn 12 which I don’t think will be a massive inconvenience to him.”

“Last year he took his time the whole way around, he met the hill well and quickened up with every stride on the rising ground. So we know he handles the track, the slight bit of an ease in it is going to help him. I’m confident for a big run.”

Today’s feature goes to post at a 6.45pm with the first race of the day at Ballybrit set to go off at a 4.45pm.

Stradivarius bids for a fourth Goodwood Cup on today’s opening day of the Glorious Goodwood festival.

The Irish Derby winner Santiago heads up the opposition for Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien.

There’s a quarter-past-three start for the Group One contest with the first of an eight-race card off at 1.10pm.