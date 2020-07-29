Thrilling win for Tipp jockey at Galway Festival

Moyglass jockey Gavin Ryan put in a stunning ride to take the feature race on day 2 of the Galway Festival.

On board 11/1 shot Saltonstall he just edged out Njord by a nose in a photo finish to make it back to back wins in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap.

Trainer Ado McGuinness was thrilled with the last to first performance.

“Yeah brilliant – I know there’s no crowds but I was fairly roaring myself up there in those stands. I was on my own but it was unbelievable.”

“A serious good ride, it was just a top class ride. It was ballsy but Gavin got a brilliant run up the inner – he had to have the horse to do it but he had, you know the horse was fantastic.”

Today’s feature behind closed doors at Ballybrit is the Galway Plate.

The Gordon Elliott trained ‘Galvin’ is the current favourite of 22 runners for the 2 mile 6 furlong chase at 6.45.

Irish 2000 Guineas winner ‘Siskin’ runs for trainer Ger Lyons and jockey Colin Keane in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

That one goes to post at 3.15.