Successful few days for Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore

Fresh from riding a double at Tipperary on Sunday she repeated the trick on her return to the track yesterday afternoon, scoring on Young Turk and Ellie Mac.

After winning on Young Turk in the beginners’ chase for Joseph O’Brien, Blackmore quickly doubled up aboard Henry de Bromhead’s Ellie Mac in the following rated novice chase.

The win was made extra special by the fact Ellie Mac was carrying the colours of the Niccolai Schuster Horse Racing Club, which comprises of friends and family of the late student, who died in the Berkeley balcony tragedy in 2015.