It’s one of the biggest days of the year at Thurles racecourse with two Grade Two chases on today’s card at the Tipperary venue.

The Willie Mullins-trained Total Recall, a winner at Tramore earlier this month, goes in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase.

Jockey Paul Townend will be on board the 10-year-old while Mullins has booked Townend to ride Camelia De Cotte in the Order of St George Coolmore National Hunt Novice Chase.

Racing gets underway with a maiden hurdle at 12.30pm.