Racing in Tipperary today

Tipperary hosts a high class Flat card this afternoon with the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Fairy Bridge Stakes spearheading a quality seven-race fixture.

Group 1 Moyglare Stakes heroine Skitter Scatter returns from a 116-day break for John Oxx and Ronan Whelan.

Aidan and Joseph O’Brien fire two bullets each at the competitive prize, while three British-trained runners cross the Irish Sea in search of Group 3 glory.

Elsewhere on the card, the Listed Abergwaun Stakes looks another smart affair, in which the high-class Hit The Bid will have to defy a 173-day layoff for Chris Hayes and Darren Bunyan.

While Richard O’Brien is saddling his useful performer Chessman, Johnny Murtagh is readying the talented Urban Beat after a break and Cloughjordan’s Denis Hogan will be hoping his Hathiq can step up to the mark after making hay in handicaps.

Racing gets underway at Tipperary at 4.55pm.