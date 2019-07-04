Racing at Tipperary today

Tipperary stage a mixed eight-race card today where the 75,000 euro Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at 7.20 is the most valuable contest on the card.

Five runners face the starter for the feature including two trained by Joseph O’Brien, notably the Cheltenham Festival winner ‘Band Of Outlaws’ under JJ Slevin.

Stablemate ‘Plinth’ returned to winning ways over fences at Kilbeggan last time and is again partnered by Slippers Madden.

While champion trainer Willie Mullins is represented with ‘Thomas Hobson’, turning out again since disappointing at Royal Ascot two weeks ago.

Gordon Elliott’s eight-time winner ‘Tombstone’ is also declared with outsider ‘Like An Open Book’ completing the quintet for Holycross trainer John Burke.

The 47,500 euro Coolmore US Navy Flag Tipperary Stakes at 6.45 is the richest race of the night on the Flat with seven declared.

The first race is due off at 5.05pm.