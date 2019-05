Clonmel is the focus of Irish racing action this evening.

The 16,000 euro Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Evening Rated Novice Hurdle at 7.40 has attracted five runners headed by the Gordon Elliott-trained Sassy Yet Classy.

The Henry de Bromhead trained Visioman will be one of her main rivals while the field also includes Joseph O’Brien’s Little Light

The first on the seven race jumps card is due off at 5.20 at Powerstown Park.