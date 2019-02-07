Racing action at Thurles

The Thursday club is back in full swing at Thurles with a seven-race card opening with the Templemore Beginners Chase at 1.15.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Arvico Bleu has improved for being sent chasing but Ellmarie Holden’s Ex Patriot was far better over hurdles and is another who looks a big player in the opener.

Gordon Elliott is doubly-represented in the Horse and Jockey Rated Novice Hurdle at 2.50 with Getaway John, the mount of Davy Russell, and Moratorium, the mount of Jack Kennedy.

Elliott won’t have it all his own way though as Willie Mullins runs Karl Der Grosse and Joseph O’Brien also has strong claims with Petit Tartare.

The ground at Thurles is good.