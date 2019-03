Debuchet will try again to shed his maiden tag over hurdles when he faces ten rivals in the I.H.S. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle at Thurles this afternoon.

Trained by Mags Mullins and ridden by her son Danny, the grey has contested seven races over flights so far since winning the second of his two bumpers at Limerick in April 2017.

Among his rivals in the 4.10 are two Gigginstown-owned challengers in Final List and Ificudiwud.

The first of seven race in Thurles goes to post at 2 o’clock.