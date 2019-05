The most valuable contest on the card is the Tipperary Racecourse Handicap Chase at 6.40, worth €15,000 in prize-money.

The market leader is likely to be the JP McManus-owned Pack Your Bags from the Robert Tyner stable.

All eyes will be on the Gordon Elliott-trained Carrie Des Champs in the opening Hotel Minella Mares Maiden Hurdle with Jack Kennedy in the saddle as she won three bumpers.

The eight-race jumps card at the Limerick Junction venue gets underway at 5.10pm.