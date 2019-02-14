Racing action in Clonmel

The €40,000 Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes-Benz Novice Hurdle at 2.40 is the richest race down for decision at Powerstown Park.

Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead won this race 12 months ago with Chris’s Dream and he has three of the nine runners declared with Robbie Power booked aboard recent course winner Capuccimix, Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore teams up with the maiden over hurdles Minella Indo while championship leader Paul Townend is aboard Cool Saint.

The first on a seven race card is off at 1.35.