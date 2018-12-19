Rachael Blackmore reflects on stellar 2018

One of the success stories of 2018 has been that of Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore.

The Killenaule native has enjoyed a phenomenal year and many will be hoping that she can gain that all important Grade 1 success at next weeks 4 day Leopardstown Christmas Festival, which gets under way on St Stephen’s Day.

A double at Naas earlier this week brought her seasonal tally so far to 67 winners.

She’s now just two behind Paul Townend at the top of the Irish Jump Jockeys Championship.

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening with the first going to post at 4.25 where Rachael Blackmore has two rides – Thomas O’Malley in the 7 o’clock and King Con in the 7.30.