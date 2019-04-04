Rachael Blackmore confirmed for Aintree Grand National

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore will be among the 40 jockeys to face the starter at the Aintree Grand National this weekend.

The Killenaule native will be on board Valseur Lido which is trained by Henry de Bromhead in Waterford.

Hot favourite Tiger Roll, the 2018 winner, will bid to become the first horse since Red Rum – in 1973 and 1974 – to secure back-to-back victories.

Trainer Gordon Elliott, who also won with Silver Birch in 2007, has a record 13 contenders.

Joe Farrell will run following the late defection of Pairofbrowneyes.

Rebecca Curtis’ charge will be number 40 on the racecard after Willie Mullins decided to target the Irish National with Pairofbrowneyes.

From the track Mike Vince reports.