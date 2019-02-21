Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle highlight of Thurles races

The Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle is the most valuable contest on a seven-race card at Thurles on Thursday afternoon.

A field of six go to post at 3.05 for the 2 mile 4 furlng €50,000 Grade 3 event.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins and his closest rival Gordon Elliott have dominated this race in recent years with the former sending out Tin Soldier to win it in 2017 and Blow By Blow obliging for the Elliott team 12 months ago before going on to land the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on his next start.

Racing gets underway with the Thurles Racecourse Supporters Rated Chase at 2 o’clock with a prize fund of €26,000 and another quality field.

Jett won this race 12 months for Moone trainer Jessica Harrington under Robbie Power and the trio bid for a repeat success here.