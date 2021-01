A Tipperary teenager has been appointed number one jockey to Johnny Murtagh.

Ben Coen from Fethard is nephew of trainer Andy Slattery

The 19 year old rode his first Group race winner when partnering the Murtagh-trained Know It All to win the Group 3 Derrinstown Stud Fillies Stakes at Leopardstown last July.

Johnny Murtagh also has strong Tipp links as he is married to Orla Keating – daughter of famous Tipp hurler Bab’s Keating.