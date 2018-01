Tipperary trainer John Lonergan trained his first winner yesterday when Pump Road landed the Ryan’s Racecourse Services Handicap Hurdle at Tramore under Andrew Ring.

Lonergan, who rode a few winners as a jockey, rides out for Mouse Morris still and trains just two horses from his base in Ardfinnan.

He revealed after the win that he hatched a plan a few years back when drinking in his local pub to train a horse by the name of Pump Road to win a race.