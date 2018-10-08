Last meeting of 2018 at Tipperary Racecourse

The €16,000 Schooling at Tipperary Rated Novice Chase is the most valuable race on card at Limerick Junction today.

Jessica Harrington is sending two runners to compete in this one. Robbie Power teams up with recent Sligo runner-up Fintara while Donie McInerney is booked aboard Flaviana. That one is off at 4.15.

Ireland’s champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins has two runners on the card with Paul Townend teaming up aboard the twice-raced Sweet Flight in the opening Join Tipperary Supporters Club Maiden Hurdle.

Mullins’ Miss Chevious Girl was beaten into third on her debut at the Galway Festival after starting favourite in August but she should have her supporters again in the concluding Season Finale Bumper at 5.20.

The first on a 7 race card in Limerick Junction is off at 1.40.