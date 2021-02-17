Large entry for tomorrows meeting at Clonmel racecourse

Local race courses are seeing a surge in entries of point to point horses with such meetings still side-lined during Level 5.

There’s another meeting at Powerstown Park in Clonmel tomorrow, with one race attracting 95 entries and just 14 allowed to compete.

Horse racing is one of the few sports to be allowed to proceed under current restrictions, albeit without spectators.

Marketing Manager at Clonmel racecourse, Eugene Cooney, says they’re seeing a huge number of point to point entries with owners and trainers keen to see them in action.

“A lot of our race programmes really wouldn’t accommodate the Point to Point type horse but they are being entered and there’s huge entries for Maiden Hurdles and for the Bumpers but unfortunately due to safety regulations we can only accommodate 14 horses per race.”

“When declarations came out for Thursday’s meeting there was a huge amount of horses that were balloted out – there just wasn’t room there to accommodate them all and you’d find that at a lot of tracks at the moment.”