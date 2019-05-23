Jumps action at Tipperary Racecourse this evening

Ireland’s champion trainer and rider, Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, team up twice here.

Mister Capitano will be bidding to make it third time lucky over hurdles in the opening Restaurant Package At Tipperary Races Maiden Hurdle while the formidable duo also combine later in the Tipperary Maiden Hurdle at 7.15 with Poker D’ainay.

The €16,000 Go Racing Student Society Handicap Hurdle 6at .45 is the richest race on the card with Townend booked aboard Humm Baby for Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan. T

The 10-runner field is headed by the Gigginstown-owned Cut Em Down from the in-form Joseph O’Brien stable.

The first of seven races at the Limerick Junction track gets underway at 5.05pm.