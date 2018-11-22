Jumping action takes centre stage at Thurles

Just three runners go to post for the richest race on the card – the Boomerang Bedding Horse & County Chase at 1.05 with a prize fund of €28,500.

It’s headed by the Gordon Elliott-trained Alpha Des Obeaux which was runner-up to Kemboy in the Clonmel Oil Chase last week.

The 8 year old is owned by Gigginstown House Stud whose colours are also carried in the two-and-three-quarter mile contest aboard rival Valseur Lido from the Waterford stable of Henry De Bromhead.

The trio is completed with outsider Eight Till Late from the Francis Casey Stamullen yard.

The first on a 7 race card at Thurles is off at 12.35.