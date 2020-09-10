Irish Champions Weekend looms for local jockey

Tipperary jockey Shane Crosse has had a great season so far and it could get even better at the Irish Champions Weekend.

The Cahir native rides Pretty Gorgeous in Sunday’s Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh

She won the recent Group 2 Debutante Stakes at the same track.

Shane says it’s a dream come true to be riding Joseph O’Brien’s talented filly in this ultra competitive Group 1 contest next Sunday.

“We’ll be heading to Sunday with high hopes.”

“She’s a gorgeous big girl. She’s got a lot of class and she’s quite a big robust filly so she hits the ground quite hard. I think if it came up soft I wouldn’t be worrying about it too much.”

“Look she’s done everything that we’ve asked for her at 2 so whatever she does on Sunday hopefully she’ll be even better next year.”