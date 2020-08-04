Huge blow for Tipp trainer

Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan has lost his star sprinter Sceptical following an injury on the gallops this morning.

Sceptical had been one of the stories of racing this season having progressed through the sprinting ranks and placing twice in Group One company in the UK.

On Twitter, Denis Hogan described Sceptical as “a horse of a lifetime and a game changer” for his training career and everyone at Boherna.

He was picked up by owners Hilltop Racing for a bargain price as an unraced three-year-old.