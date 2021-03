Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore has been rewarded for her early 2021 success with the Irish Times-Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Month award for February.

She has already ridden in 476 races this season, more than any other Irish jockey.

Last month, she had a hugely successful month with eight wins including victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle.

And she will be aiming to continue that success when she travels to Cheltenham next week.