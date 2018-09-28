Gordon Lord Byron to feature in Sunday’s Renaissance Stakes at Naas

Gordon Lord Byron, the globetrotting star of Tom Hogan’s Nenagh stable, is set to have his next start closer to home in Sunday’s Renaissance Stakes at Naas.

Owned by Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and Morgan Cahalan, the 10 year old made his 91st appearance last weekend in the Czech Republic, finishing fifth in a local Group 3 at a race in Prague.

Gordon Lord Byron is a 16-time winner who has amassed over 2 million euro in prize-money – he has won Group 1 races in Britain, France and Australia while he has also raced in Qatar, Dubai and Hong Kong.