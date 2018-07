Latrobe, trained by Tipperary’s Joseph O’Brien and ridden by his brother, Donnacha, won a thrilling renewal of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

The son of Camelot, who took this prize in 2012 in the hands of Joseph O’Brien, finished strongly to take the classic.

Saxon Warrior, the 2000 Guineas winner who was fourth in the Investec Derby at Epsom, was third.