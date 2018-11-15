Feast of top class action in Clonmel

Clonmel is hosting its biggest day of racing this afternoon with the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase taking centre stage.

Alpha Des Obeaux won the big race for trainer Gordon Elliot last year and will be hoping for more success today.

Cloughjordan trainer John Hogan is looking forward to running his talented mare “Youcantcallherthat” in the Listed Mares Chase at 3.35.

He says she should improve for her defeat at Wexford last time out.

Eamonn O’Connell became the first Tipperary trainer to saddle a winner on Clonmel Oil day at Powerstown Park as Sunset Sadie caused a 20/1 surprise in the Clonmel Oil Raceday Handicap Hurdle (1.25).

She came from some way off the pace to land the win under Eoin O’Connell, son of the Cullen based trainer.