Feast of racing action at Tipperary Racecourse

Wicklow Brave, who has won at the highest level over jumps and on the Flat and raced around the world for Willie Mullins, is the headline act as he bids to land the feature 2 mile hurdle which often throws up Galway festival clues.

As well as boasting quality jumps action, Tipperary stages the Coolmore-sponsored Pride of Dubai Stakes at 6.50, in which the powerful owners are likely to come home with the lion’s share of the prize-money, with Norfolk Stakes third Land Force expected to go off a short-priced favourite for Aidan O’Brien.

The first of a 7 race card at the Limerick Junction track is off at 5.50pm.