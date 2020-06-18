Feast of flat action at Tipperary Racecourse

Racing action returns to the Premier County tomorrow.

Tipperary Racecourse will host an 8 race card behind closed doors with the first off at 1 o’clock.

Andrew Hogan is manager at the Limerick Junction course.

He says there’s been huge interest despite the restrictions in place due to Covid-19.

“We’re only allowed one horse per stable – we have 106 stables and we have 106 runners so nothing to spare.”

“We’ve a brilliant card now on Friday – great to kick off the flat. We’ve two nice 2 year old races so you’d be looking to see some of the stars of the future because Tipperary over the years has produced some great Classic winning horses.”