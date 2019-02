Thurles is the centre of racing attention in Ireland and the UK this afternoon.

The mid-Tipp track is hosting the only action of the day as all of today’s race meets in the U-K have been cancelled due to an outbreak of equine flu.

Horses from Britain will not be allowed to race in Ireland until further notice.

Saturday’s card at Wolverhampton has also been called off.

The first of a seven race card in Thurles gets underway at 1.15.