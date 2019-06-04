Evening action at Tipperary Racecourse

Sunday Sovereign, trained by Paddy Twomey, will become the first Irish-based horse to run in the silks of King Power Racing at Tipperary this evening.

The owners snapped up the colt following his impressive Curragh maiden triumph last month.

Previously owned by the Sunday Racing Club, Sunday Sovereign cost just €30,000 as a yearling. He will be bidding to follow up on that Curragh win with victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race at 6.30 under Billy Lee.

The Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Handicap at 7.30 is an interesting sprint contest where Eddie Lynam’s Dapper Power, who will be ridden by Wayne Lordan, looks likely to head the betting.

Racing begins with the Welcome to Tipperary Races Claiming Race at 5.30.