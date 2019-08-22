Double success for Tipp trainers in Killarney

Fethard trainer Joe Murphy notched up a winner in the Kingdom yesterday.

Following victories at Cork on Saturday and Roscommon on Monday, he saddled Queen Amidala to come out on top in damp conditions at Killarney on Wednesday.

The mount of Gary Carroll made good headway in the closing stages to edge out the Dermot Weld-trained Time Tunnel in a strong finish.

Meanwhile, Thurles handler Andy Slattery was given reason to celebrate on a rainy afternoon at Killarney as Dare To Flare overcame a slow start to record a second success of the season.

Ridden by the trainer’s nephew, promising apprentice Ben Coen, the three-year-old finished off strongly and took the testing ground in his stride.