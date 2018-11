It was a good day for Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore at Thurles today.

She took the 2 o’clock feature race – the €20,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle – with the Gordon Elliot trained Tintangle returned the 11/8 favourite.

The Killenaule jockey also took the opener on 7/2 shot Game of War to take her tally to 60 winners for the season.