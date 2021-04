A seven-race card at Powerstown Park gets underway at 4pm, with the feature at 5.35 – the Quirke uPVC Windows Beginners Steeplechase.

Sheshoon Sonny heads up the betting at the moment for jockey Peter Carberry and trainer Stephen Gerard Carey.

Henry de Bromhead also has a runner in the feature race in the form of outsider Arthur Fonzarelli.