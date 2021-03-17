More Cheltenham success for Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore was back in the winners enclosure at Cheltenham this afternoon.

The Killenaule jockey took the opener on 6/4 favourite Bob Olinger for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead.

After landing the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, the Killenaule jockey said her successes have yet to fully sink in.

“Yesterday was massive – I’m pinching myself over it.”

“I don’t think I’ll really get to reflect on it until the week is done maybe. You’re just steamrolling on to today – we’ll reflect at some stage.”