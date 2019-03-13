Cheltenham joy for Blackmore

Tipperary jockey Rachel Blackmore’s dream of a Cheltenham Festival success has become reality in spectacular style.

She partnered A Plus Tard to a runaway victory in the Close Brothers Chase on the first day of the meeting.

The Killenaule native dusted herself down after a heavy fall earlier and spoke of the joy of a moment to savour.

The second day of the Cheltenham Festival goes ahead as planned.

The Ladies Day card was under threat as high winds had been forecast for the Prestbury Park area, but those have subsided.

The course passed a preliminary inspection two hours earlier than expected.