Champion jump jockey battle heads to Thurles

The battle for the champion jump jockey title will be one of the main focuses at this afternoons meeting in Thurles.

Paul Townend tops the standings on 90 wins – he’s booked for two rides at the mid-Tipp track today.

He’ll partner Tongie in the Urlingford Rated Chase for Pat Fahy at 2.30 and will look to double up on the Willie Mullins-trained Cash Back in the Maiden Hurdle at 3.05.

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore is also in action in this one – she’s on board Automatic for Liam Burke – Blackmore and Burke were successful in Clonmel last month.

She’ll be hoping to add to her 83 wins in the 4.45 when she takes the ride on the Joseph O’Brien trained Smoking Gun.

The first on a 7 race card in Thurles is off at 2 o’clock.