A Carrick on Suir athlete will fly the flag for Tipperary in the Special Olympics World Summer Games.

Team Ireland departs for the event in Abu Dhabi later today.

Included in the 91 strong Irish team is Carrick on Suir gymnast Kellie O’Donnell.

Irish athletes will compete in 12 sports in all – backed up by a 39 strong volunteer management team.

The games run from March 14th to 21st with 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from 170 countries competing.