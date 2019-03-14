Busy day for Blackmore at Cheltenham

Barry Geraghty’s mount ‘Defi Du Seuil’ looks set to go the favourite in the Grade One J-L-T Novices’ Chase, the opening race on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival.

Fans are filing back in Prestbury Park with the first of today’s seven race card getting underway at 1.30.

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore has a busy afternoon in the Cotswolds with five rides – all for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead.

The Killenaule jockey is on board Coo-neo in the 2.10.

She partners Monalee which will be vying for the favourites tag along with Road to Respect and Footpad in the Grade 1 Ryanair Chase at 2.50

The Emma Lavelle trained ‘Paisley Park’ is considered a banker for the feature, the Stayers’ Hurdle at 3.30 where Rachael Blackmore will be on board Petite Mouchoir.

Valseur is her mount in the 4.10 while she should be in with a shout in the 4.50 where she rides Sinoria.