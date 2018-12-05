Blackmore scoops prestigious racing award

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore was among those honoured at the Horse Racing Ireland awards in Dublin last night.

The Killenaule native – who tops the jump jockeys standings this season – won the National Hunt Achievement Award.

Katie Walsh and Nina Carbery, who brought down their racing careers with victories at Punchestown last April, were honoured with the inaugural Irish Racing Hero Award.

Willie Mullins, Donnacha O’Brien, Patrick Prendergast and Adrian McGoldrick were also honoured on the night.

The Jessica Harrington trained ‘Alpha Centauri’ was named horse of the year.