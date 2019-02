Clonmel stages a seven-race card this afternoon, beginning with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle at 1.45.

The most interesting contest is the Coral-sponsored Novice Chase at 4.00pm where Henry de Bromhead’s Aherlow has obvious claims.

Aherlow will be ridden by Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore and will be bidding to win his first race over fences.

The in-form Joseph O’Brien is also represented in the six-runner race with Exactoris.

The ground at Clonmel is good.