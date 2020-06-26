Blackmore relishing Irish Derby challenge

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore is set to have her first ever ride in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby tomorrow.

The Killenaule jockey will ride King of the Throne for trainer Emmet Mullins in Saturday’s feature race.

The pair combined recently for a listed success on the flat at Limerick and Rachael, who has made a big name for herself over jumps, says it was a great thrill when she was offered the opportunity to ride in the season’s premier flat race

“To be riding the Irish Derby is pretty cool and it’s obviously very exciting for me and a fantastic opportunity to get. Such a prestigious race and it’s great to be doing it for Emmet as well – we teamed last weekend for a listed winner.”

“It’s a massive deal for me to be riding in a race like this and a real honour to be honest.”

The Irish Derby Weekend gets underway at The Curragh this afternoon.

An eight-race card gets underway at 4.15.

There’s also a seven-race card at Tipperary this afternoon with the first at the Limerick Junction course going to post at 1.