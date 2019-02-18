Blackmore on meteoric rise – Russell

Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore added another four wins to her tally over the weekend.

The Killenaule native took home a treble at Gowran Park on Saturday, riding home on Henry de Bromhead’s Monalee in the feature race of the day, the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase.

Blackmore paired up with de Bromhead again on Sunday in Navan, riding ‘Chris’s Dream’, landing in at 5/2 in the Ten Up Novice Chase.

Blackmore has been in stellar form of late, Champion jockey Davy Russell discusses her meteoric rise.

