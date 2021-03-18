Blackmore looks to continue Cheltenham success

The number of Irish winners at Cheltenham stands at 11 at the halfway stage.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead won yesterday’s feature, the Champion Chase, with ‘Put the Kettle On’.

And De Bromhead saddles the exciting ‘Envoi Allen’ in today’s Marsh Novices’ Chase.

Today’s showpiece is the Stayers’ Hurdle at 3.05.

Elsewhere on the card, Rachael Blackmore will hope for more Grade One success.

The Killenaule native – who notched up two winners yesterday – rides the Willie Mullins trained Allaho in the Ryanair Chase.

The first of seven races is off at 1.20.