Blackmore looking forward to Punchestown Festival

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore heads to next weeks Punchestown festival after an incredible season.

The Killenaule jockey has ridden over 90 winners both here and in England including two Grade 1 successes at Cheltenham and Fairyhouse.

Rachael is likely to finish second to Paul Townend in the race for the jockeys championship, but she is closing in on 100 winners after an extraordinary season.

She’s ridden over 50 winners for trainer Henry De Bromhead alone.

Action continues over the jumps at Kilbeggan today – the first is off at 4.55 in Westmeath.