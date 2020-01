Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore teams up with Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead with a series of top class mounts for the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend.

The Killenaule jockey is on 53 winners so far this season.

Among her rides in Leopardstown are A Plus Tard in Saturdays Grade 1 Steeplechase, Notebook in the Arkle and Honeysuckle in the Irish Champion Hurdle.