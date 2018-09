Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore will be hoping to add The Kerry National to her tally this afternoon.

It’s the showpiece of the seven-day Listowel Harvest Festival with 18 runners set to go to post at 4.20.

She’s on board 2015 Kerry National winner Rogue Angel who also won the Irish Grand National that year.

Blackmore – from Killenaule – leads the jockeys’ championship with 33 winners.

The eight-race Listowel card begins at 2.05pm.