Following her win yesterday Rachael Blackmore has a busy day at Cheltenham today.

The Killenaule jockey links up with trainer Henry de Bromhead with ‘Notebook’ in the 1.30, ‘Dancing on My Own’ in the 2.50, ‘Ordinary World’ in the Queen Mother at 3.30 and Devils Bride in the 4.10.

She’s on board ‘Mortal’ for Joseph O’Brien in the 2 o’clock and on ‘Star Max’ in the 4.50.

Fethard trainer Mouse Morris has ‘Sams Profile’ in the opener at 1.30